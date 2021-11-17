Private landlords should embrace efficiency test

From some corners of the property market, cries of anti-landlord legislation are once again growing. This time, the source of alleged disenfranchisement is the government’s green agenda for housing and rules that will soon compel landlords to improve their properties’ energy efficiency.

Currently, private landlords in England and Wales need to have a minimum Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of ‘E’, unless refurbishment costs exceed £3,500. By 2028, all properties will need to make the leap to ‘C’ and exemption costs will increase to £10,000.

Getting this done is a vital job, given housing contributes to a fifth of UK carbon emissions. A large part of the task involves cutting heat leakage, which is usually – and thankfully – possible via existing technology such as double glazing, better insulation and more efficient boilers.