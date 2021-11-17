Sage expecting profit to start rising

Organic recurring revenue climbed 8 per cent on last year

Dividend up 2.5 percent

Sage (SGE) is going through the arduous process of converting itself into a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business. It was slow off the mark, only starting its focused push in 2018, but it is now closing in on the finish line. The company said its 'business cloud' subscription products saw a seven percentage point increase as a proportion of overall recurring revenue, taking it to 67 per cent of possible take-up. Management’s aim is for this to eventually reach 90 per cent of recurring revenue.