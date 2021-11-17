/
Speedy Hire raises expectations

The tool, equipment and hire company has reinstated dividends and boosted its forecast after an upbeat six months of trading.
November 17, 2021
  • Revenue is returning to pre-Covid levels after a difficult lockdown period
  • Company is investing heavily in hire equipment

Speedy Hire (SDY) has reinstated dividends after a robust six months of trading, in which revenue returned to pre-Covid levels. The tool, equipment and hire company says positive trading momentum, combined with ‘significant growth opportunities’, should put its full-year results ahead of market expectations.

After a difficult lockdown, which saw pre-tax profit plummet and dividends suspended, the company’s hire division has bounced back well. Retail is a particularly promising source of growth and, following a successful trial period, Speedy Hire has expanded its partnership with B&Q and operates in 39 stores. 

