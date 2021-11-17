/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

SSE stays in one piece

Big new renewables plan for energy company after calls for it to split its greener holdings from the distribution and transmission business
SSE stays in one piece
November 17, 2021
  • SSE will spend an extra £1bn on renewables capacity, looking to double this by 2026
  • Downside for investors is future dividend cut 

SSE (SSE) readied investors for a big update at its half-year results announcement, specifically dangling the possibility that the business would be split up. This was on the cards after an investment made by Elliott Management, under the direction of billionaire Paul Singer. The reality: no split. But SSE said it would dramatically increase its renewables capacity by 2026 and sell off minority stakes of its transmissions and distribution businesses. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data