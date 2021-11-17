SSE stays in one piece

SSE will spend an extra £1bn on renewables capacity, looking to double this by 2026

Downside for investors is future dividend cut

SSE (SSE) readied investors for a big update at its half-year results announcement, specifically dangling the possibility that the business would be split up. This was on the cards after an investment made by Elliott Management, under the direction of billionaire Paul Singer. The reality: no split. But SSE said it would dramatically increase its renewables capacity by 2026 and sell off minority stakes of its transmissions and distribution businesses.