Today's Markets: Sterling highest vs Euro since Feb '20, UK inflation spikes

CPI inflation hits 4.2 per cent

Sterling highest vs Euro since Feb '20

JPMorgan sue Tesla over Musk tweet

Inflation at 10-year high

Chances the Bank of England raising interest rates next month increased as UK inflation surged to a 10-year high last month. October’s CPI inflation hit 4.2 per cent, above the 3.9 per cent estimated and well north of the Bank’s 2 per cent target. It marked a steep acceleration from the 3.1 per cent reading in September and underlines that inflation is becoming more of a problem, not less. Core inflation also surged to 3.4 per cent. The good news is that pay is up 5.8 per cent. Will the Bank raise rates next month? The MPC noted in November that the decision not to raise rates was largely because they wanted to get more information about the health of the labour market. So, coupled with the strong employment data yesterday, the case for the Bank of England to act now is compelling. That does not, however, mean a hike next month is a done deal – unreliableness breeds uncertainty even when it seems obvious. And we must stress that there are reasons to doubt the BoE will act: 1) there are still plenty on the MPC who are wedded to the transitory narrative – the Hawks v. Doves balance favours the latter camp still as the 7-2 vote indicated, 2) does the Bank think that hiking now would amount to a policy mistake a la Trichet? If so then even if they do feel that inflation is becoming unanchored and problematic, they may chicken out of hiking due to fears of killing off the recovery, and 3) do other risks to the economic outlook like Brexit mean hiking is simply not appropriate at this time? Whatever they think, the problem for the market is in not being able to trust statements about ‘acting on inflation’.