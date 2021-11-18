Aston Martin director bets on carmaker’s turnaround potential

Things are looking brighter for Aston Martin Lagonda (AML), manufacturer of the British supercar marque favoured by fictional spy James Bond. The lossmaking company recently reported a 173 per cent increase in revenue for the first nine months of the year, to £736.4m, allowing it to cut its pre-tax loss by 39 per cent to £188.6m.

The company was brought to the market by private equity company InvestIndustrial in 2018. It has performed poorly since, accelerating pre-tax losses of £68.2m in the year of its float to more than £100m in 2019 and £466m last year.

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll led a consortium in April last year to buy a sizeable chunk of the business as InvestIndustrial sold its remaining shares.