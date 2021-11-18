/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
director deals

Aston Martin director bets on carmaker’s turnaround potential

Two company insiders increase their stakes
Aston Martin director bets on carmaker’s turnaround potential
November 18, 2021

Things are looking brighter for Aston Martin Lagonda (AML), manufacturer of the British supercar marque favoured by fictional spy James Bond. The lossmaking company recently reported a 173 per cent increase in revenue for the first nine months of the year, to £736.4m, allowing it to cut its pre-tax loss by 39 per cent to £188.6m. 

The company was brought to the market by private equity company InvestIndustrial in 2018. It has performed poorly since, accelerating pre-tax losses of £68.2m in the year of its float to more than £100m in 2019 and £466m last year.

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll led a consortium in April last year to buy a sizeable chunk of the business as InvestIndustrial sold its remaining shares. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data