Lockdowns curb growth at Euromoney

Revenue growth stalls

The company is confident of an events bounce-back

Euromoney Institutional Investor (ERM) has been hampered once again by restrictions on physical events, reporting stagnant revenues and operating profits. However, the business information provider has noted growing demand for its subscriptions and is confident the events market will recover once the pandemic has passed.

Total events revenue for the group reached just £61m in 2021, down from £161m in 2019 and £81m in 2020. The second half of the year was stronger, however, as lockdown restrictions were lifted, and management said it is planning a series of larger in-person events in 2022. “Timing remains uncertain, however, and favours regional events in the short term,” the company said. It also plans to roll out an event membership model.