Net rental income up 3.6 per cent in six months

Equity raise will target £282m pipeline

Half-year results for LondonMetric Property (LMP) provided further evidence that logistics remains the hottest property asset class right now. During the period, the landlord saw rental uplifts on 60 per cent of its portfolio, sparking a 3.6 per cent rise in net rental income. Occupancy and collection rates remained excellent.