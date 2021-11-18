/
Stark investment choices for a healthier UK economy

Closing the productivity gap poses tough questions for the government.
November 18, 2021
  • UK lags France, Germany and the US in productivity
  • Underinvestment in skills, innovation and capital expenditure blamed

Chronic underinvestment, weak output and too many highly unproductive businesses. The Economy 2030 Inquiry, a thought leadership project focused on the UK’s growth strategy for the remainder of this decade, held some hard truths for British business. 

In a nutshell, Britain must improve its dire productivity, but there are nuances. Although the last pre-pandemic figures from the OECD showed inferior dollar output per hour compared with the US, Germany, and France, Britain is no less efficient in reallocating resources to better-performing sectors in the economy.

