Stark investment choices for a healthier UK economy

UK lags France, Germany and the US in productivity

Underinvestment in skills, innovation and capital expenditure blamed

Chronic underinvestment, weak output and too many highly unproductive businesses. The Economy 2030 Inquiry, a thought leadership project focused on the UK’s growth strategy for the remainder of this decade, held some hard truths for British business.

In a nutshell, Britain must improve its dire productivity, but there are nuances. Although the last pre-pandemic figures from the OECD showed inferior dollar output per hour compared with the US, Germany, and France, Britain is no less efficient in reallocating resources to better-performing sectors in the economy.