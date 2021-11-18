The Aim 100 2021: 20 to 11

20. Secure Income Reit

When the pandemic hit, Secure Income Reit’s (SIR) concentrated commercial property portfolio was heavily exposed to restrictions in social movement. In a flash, once-sound bets on the long-term dependability of tenants, including Alton Towers-owner Merlin Entertainments, and Travelodge Hotels, suddenly looked dicey.

Fast forward to autumn 2021, and the rollercoaster ride looks to have ended, in part because rollercoasters are once again running. By 8 October, 100 per cent of the rent owed for the September quarter had been received, including £17.6m due from Merlin that had been deferred from June and September 2020.

That has helped close the shares’ once wide discount to net asset values, which analysts now expect to climb to 455p per share by December 2022. Dividend coverage could get an extra kick from an upcoming refinancing. And investors shouldn’t yet rule out a potential tie-up with the Main Market-listed LXI Reit (LXI), which could bring cost synergies and diversification. Buy. AN