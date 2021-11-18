The Aim 100 2021: 50 to 41

50. Marlowe

There is no disguising the fact that health & safety (H&S) compliance, along with death and taxes, has become an inescapable part of modern life. This is why Marlowe (MRL) and its business model of providing a 'one-stop-shop' for companies’ H&S requirements has proved to be such a popular share – the price of which has nearly doubled since the pandemic ushered in a whole batch of new safety regulations across industries that previously operated with minimal, or at least very general, requirements.

The largest companies tend to have their own H&S departments, but there are a whole middle range of companies where the role is either carried out by an employee on a part-time basis (usually the person most prepared to wear a high-visibility jacket) or is farmed out to consultancies that specialise in advice and compliance. As a result, the market tends to be very fragmented, with often 'one-man-band' style consultancies advising small clusters of local businesses. Marlowe’s strategy has been to buy and consolidate consultancies under its umbrella through regular acquisitions to generate economies of scale.

The sum total is that Marlowe has been an exceptionally active acquirer over the past couple of years. Its most recent acquisitions, of UK- and Israel-based VinciWorks and UK-based Hydro-X, were bought for a combined total of £84m. The nature of the acquisitions illustrated how diverse Marlowe’s business model has become. For example, Vinciworks specialises in e-learning and compliance software, while Hydro-X was a direct competitor of Marlowe’s in the water treatment and air hygiene services sector. Margins, particularly in software and compliance, are higher than the rest of Marlowe’s business units. Over time the group margin should widen as the weighting of compliance software within the overall company increases, which should translate into a material improvement in Marlowe’s average five-year 5.3 per cent operating margin.

In the short term, the acquisitions are expected to contribute immediately to earnings and broker Berenberg upgraded its forecasts for 2023 by 14 per cent to give a new EPS of 46p. In current valuation terms, Marlowe trades on a hefty forward PE ratio for 2021 of 38 times Berenberg’s forecasts, the balance sheet looks broadly stable with a current ratio of 1.2, so further acquisitions should be relatively straightforward to finance, particularly as the free cash conversion rate has risen to an impressive 171 per cent. Buy. JH