The Aim 100 2021: part 2

Aim is enjoying a listings boom. According to accountancy group UHY Hacker Young, London’s junior market has enticed more than 60 new companies in the past 12 months, resulting in a net increase of 13 – its biggest in 15 years. The impressive growth spurt has helped to reverse the last decade’s erosion of the market and defies fears of a post-Covid slump. The make-up of Aim’s top companies is also changing, however, as technology and life sciences specialists assert their dominance.

Health took centre stage this year and as we’ve been coughing and swabbing and jabbing, pharmaceutical and biotech companies have been climbing up the index. Since May 2020, six more pharmaceutical/biotech companies – Ergomed, Novacyt, EKF Disagnostics, Renalytix, Amryt Pharma and Maxcyte – have joined the Aim 100, all of wich branched out into offering lateral flow tests, clinical research services and Covid sample collection kits. Even companies with no connection to respiratory problems such as Renalytix (RENX), which focuses on the treatment and prevention of kidney disease, seem to have benefited from the health-conscious market. These newcomers join Aim’s largest constituent, Hutchmed (China) (HCM), whose shares are now listed in Hong Kong as well as on the Nasdaq.

Investors are interested in tablets of the electronic variety, too. Benefiting from a resurgence in online marketing, video advertising group Tremor International (TRMR) has climbed 63 places in the ranking and now sits comfortably within the top 50 largest Aim companies. Technology-driven communications group Next Fifteen (NFC) and marketing automation specialist DotDigital (DOTD) are also among the biggest risers, as confidence that we'll remain glued to our phones continues to swell. Our attachment to screens has spawned other business opportunities as well: digital security company Kape (KAPE) has climbed 35 places, while video game holding company Sumo Group (SUMO) is up 38 – in part thanks to its imminent takeover by Chinese giant Tencent (HK:700).