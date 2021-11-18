Why boohoo "is the type of entrepreneurial business we need in the UK"

Despite underperformance, Baillie Gifford UK Growth manager Iain McCombie continues to hold growth companies for the long term

The trust has significant exposure to investment and brokerage services because he thinks that there is a growing need for financial advice

He believes that online retailer boohoo has sufficiently addressed issues relating to staff working conditions

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (BGUK) has significantly underperformed some of its peers over the past 12 months because, since the announcement of a successful Covid-19 vaccine last November, value stocks have made the largest price gains in the UK. But Iain McCombie, lead manager of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust, is sticking to his policy of buying companies that he believes have the best long-term growth prospects and owning them over such timescales.

This trust's holdings have a very low turnover of 5 to 10 per cent a year, with only a handful of names being added and sold each year. “Sometimes what you own is far more interesting than something that looks new, shiny and different,” explains McCombie.