Biffa flags supply chain and inflation worries, but holds on to full-year forecasts

Half-year payout of 2.2p back

Supply chain and labour woes also affect goods on the way out. Waste company Biffa (BIFF) has held on to its full-year forecasts thanks to a strong recovery in industrial and commercial business in the 26 weeks to 24 September, however, with sales in that area back above pre-Covid-19 levels.