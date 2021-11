Record year for new home additions

Tax charge highlights desire for Reit status

Who’d be a residential landlord these days? Well, if you’re a company or investment fund with hundreds of millions of pounds to deploy, the answer is “quite a few”. For Newcastle-headquartered Grainger (GRI), which has been active in the space for more than a century, a niche in build-to-rent properties is starting to pay dividends – albeit largely in the figurative sense.