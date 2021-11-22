/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Hochschild Mining share price craters on Peru government closure move

Silver and gold miner says its two most important operations could be closed by the Peruvian government
Hochschild Mining share price craters on Peru government closure move
November 22, 2021
  • Shares sell off sharply on potential existential threat
  • Government refuses to extend licences on two major mines

The Peruvian government has reportedly refused to extend the operating licences of two of Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) key operations and may even try to close these mines, leading to a major sell-off of the company’s shares on Monday morning. A Reuters report over the weekend quoted the prime minister as saying the government would “close the mines as soon as possible” while the company said a blocking of any future licence extensions was possible. 

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data