Hochschild Mining share price craters on Peru government closure move

Shares sell off sharply on potential existential threat

Government refuses to extend licences on two major mines

The Peruvian government has reportedly refused to extend the operating licences of two of Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) key operations and may even try to close these mines, leading to a major sell-off of the company’s shares on Monday morning. A Reuters report over the weekend quoted the prime minister as saying the government would “close the mines as soon as possible” while the company said a blocking of any future licence extensions was possible.