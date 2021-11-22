Today's Markets: Telco stocks up on Telecom Italia bid, Hochschild hammered & more

Telecom Italia up 22 per cent

FTSE 100 higher, led by BT and Vodafone

President Biden to pick Fed chair

Markets

Stocks in Europe started mildly higher, shrugging off some of the caution that we saw at the tail end of last week on lockdowns in Austria and elsewhere. Telecoms stocks rallied as KKR made a bid for Telecom Italia; BT and Vodafone led the FTSE 100 higher with help from BP and Antofagasta. Vivendi, a major shareholder in Telecom Italia, led the Stoxx 50 higher. Telecom Italia itself rallied 22 per cent on the news. There has been a lot of speculation about a possible takeover of BT of late, so the move by KKR creates some further excitement that Altice’s Patrick Drahi could launch a bid. A no-bid clause preventing Altice offering for BT expires Dec 10th. More broadly, if private equity is starting to sniff around this sector then it suggests there could be value to be found in other names; it underlines just how unloved a corner of the market it has become.