Compass serves up profit growth despite falling revenues

The contract caterer reports "record" new business wins after a series of difficult lockdowns, but its recovery could be hindered by workers' slow return to the office
November 23, 2021
  • Group reinstates dividend of 14p a share
  • Business & industry revenue still "subdued" 

It has been a turbulent 18 months for contract caterers. Revenues at Compass Group (CPG), which provides food and support services globally, have fallen for a second year in a row as lockdowns and restrictions blight demand and operational efficiency. However, annual profits have recovered slightly as a result of a business resize.

The first half of 2021 saw organic revenue fall sharply across three of the group's five divisions. Business & industry and sports & leisure were particularly hard hit and – despite a bounce back in the second half of the year – group revenue fell by 6 per cent. 

