Compass serves up profit growth despite falling revenues

Group reinstates dividend of 14p a share Business & industry revenue still "subdued"

It has been a turbulent 18 months for contract caterers. Revenues at Compass Group (CPG), which provides food and support services globally, have fallen for a second year in a row as lockdowns and restrictions blight demand and operational efficiency. However, annual profits have recovered slightly as a result of a business resize.

The first half of 2021 saw organic revenue fall sharply across three of the group's five divisions. Business & industry and sports & leisure were particularly hard hit and – despite a bounce back in the second half of the year – group revenue fell by 6 per cent.