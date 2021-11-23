Frontier Developments issues Jurassic sales warning

Frontier Developments cuts full-year revenue estimate on back of weak sales of Jurassic World Evolution 2

Shares tumble to a new 12-month low

Frontier Developments (FDEV) had high hopes for its Jurassic World Evolution 2 game, which it released on 9 November. The initial reviews implied this was a good step forward for the franchise, but consumers have not so far come to the Park in droves. Frontier's share price crashed by over a third at the start of the week when the company said sales of the game "over the initial period following its release have been lower than expected on the PC platform”.