/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Frontier Developments issues Jurassic sales warning

New Jurassic World game's early PC sales underwhelm
Frontier Developments issues Jurassic sales warning
November 23, 2021
  • Frontier Developments cuts full-year revenue estimate on back of weak sales of Jurassic World Evolution 2
  • Shares tumble to a new 12-month low 

Frontier Developments (FDEV) had high hopes for its Jurassic World Evolution 2 game, which it released on 9 November. The initial reviews implied this was a good step forward for the franchise, but consumers have not so far come to the Park in droves. Frontier's share price crashed by over a third at the start of the week when the company said sales of the game "over the initial period following its release have been lower than expected on the PC platform”.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data