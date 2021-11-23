Helical: the property upcycle play

Green premium emerging for high-spec offices

Group banks £30m portfolio gain

Despite its large size, the listed real estate market centres on just a handful of stories: the bounce-back of retail, the explosive growth of logistics, an undersupplied residential market, and the supposed endurance of the office economy. Pick and mix for the best dividend prospects.

Naturally, this schema contains various shades. Helical (HLCL), landlord to a portfolio of prime offices in London and Manchester, is a case in point.