Today's Markets: Stocks trade lower in wake of Powell nomination, Europe's Covid surge

Powell re-appointment at Fed convinces traders US tightening is coming in 2022

Crude eases further

AO World takes a hit on profit warning

Markets

After a kneejerk bounce to fresh all-time highs, stocks on Wall Street ended the day lower as investors decided that Jay Powell is likely to tighten monetary policy more swiftly than Lael Brainard would have done. Quite how the market is reading so much into this reappointment is kind of hard to work out. Bond yields ticked up, with the policy-sensitive 2-year note rising to its highest since March 2020; the dollar rose to a new 16-month high and has held gains as of this morning; gold tumbled as yields climbed; financials and energy rose and tech stocks fell, dragging the broad market lower. Cyclicals helped the Dow Jones hold on to a tiny gain. European stocks have fallen this morning following the weaker US session, whilst the Covid spread is another factor likely weighing on sentiment. Reasonably upbeat PMIs this morning don’t reflect the shift in Europe we have seen over the last fortnight. Bond markets remain under pressure this morning with the US 2-year note trading at 0.63 per cent, having yesterday jumped 8bps to 0.58 per cent.