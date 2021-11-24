Today's Markets: Higher rates split the pack, big day for US data ahead of Thanksgiving

US investors continue to rotate away from tech to cyclicals

Data drop in the US ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

IQE hit by semiconductor demand slide

Markets

Rollover in tech/momentum continues as rising rates splits the pack. Nasdaq lower, S&P 500 and Dow mildly higher on energy and banks. US 10-year rates hit 1.67 per cent yesterday from 1.54 per cent on Friday, before retreating to 1.64 per cent this morning. All this comes in the wake of the reappointment of Jay Powell as Fed and expected path of tightening. Tech, momentum, consumer discretionary names in the firing line; ARKK down big again at -11 per cent in the last 5 sessions, Zoom (0A1O) -25 per cent over the same period, Peloton (PTON) -18 per cent, and Robin Hood (HOOD) is another standout underperformer, down 20 per cent in the last 5 sessions. There are two main things happening – a total pullback from the high growth speculative momentum names, and an unwieldy rotation out of megacap quality tech into cyclicals and financials, i.e. those that do well from higher rates. Overall, the broad market is keeping its end up thanks to the rotation – no great signs of stress yet and the market continues to trade near its all-time high, though the Vixx hit a month-and-a-half high above 21.