Virgin Money restarts dividends

Virgin cheers investor with dividend return

Struggles to break the unforeseen costs habit

Investors had consistently chased shares in Virgin Money (VMUK) higher prior to the full-year results, betting that the diverse financial services group, which encompasses Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank and the Virgin Money brand, would benefit from higher margins and a general recovery in its core lending markets. To a certain degree, these results confirmed the substance of that analysis with VMUK delivering on its forecast of improved margins – the net interest margin widened by six basis points to 1.62 per cent. Combined with a return to a dividend, the general impression of the company’s prospects was more positive than it has been for some time.