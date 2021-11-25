Tailor-made investing

“We always overestimate the change that will occur in the next two years and underestimate the change that will occur in the next 10,” said Bill Gates in 1996. “Don't let yourself be lulled into inaction.”

The phrase, similar to a sentiment first coined by the futurist Roy Amara, is probably even more true today than when it was written, shortly after the Microsoft founder was crowned the world's richest person. Exponential trends in technology – from the processor speed of a desktop computer to AI and alternative energy – have only continued to accelerate change, while humans have largely remained poor at imagining the possibilities of the future.

Often changes happen gradually and it’s only when you look back that you realise how far we’ve come. When Hargreaves Lansdown launched its online platform in 1999, would you have predicted that within 12 years you would be able to manage your account on a touchscreen mobile phone? And that by 2020, mobile app log-ins would far outstrip the website?