Benchmark hails "year of investment"

Company raises £20.7m from new shares Net debt has more than doubled

Benchmark (BMK) has shown signs of recovery after a difficult lockdown. However, the aquaculture and biotechnology group is investing heavily in new growth areas that have yet to bear fruit, while grappling with high costs and rising debt.

Over the past five years, Benchmark has repeatedly reported pre-tax losses. In 2020, trading was further hampered by Covid-19, which reduced global demand for shrimp and, by extension, Benchmark’s nutrition solutions. The company has now narrowed its loss before tax from continuing operations, however, and each of its three core businesses – Genetics, Nutrition and Health – have enjoyed rising revenues over the past 12 months.