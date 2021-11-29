Today's Markets: Partial rebound but Covid concerns remain

Omicron cases spreading rapidly

Restrictions brought back in several countries

Nervous couple of weeks ahead for markets

Market bounces after Friday's carnage

Equity markets bounced back at the open after Friday’s Covid-induced sell off as concerns about the emerging Omicron variant began to spread. Reports over the weekend suggest that Omicron is spreading fast with a cluster of cases in the Netherlands and more cases emerging in England and Scotland as well further afield in Hong Kong, Canada and Australia.

But tempering that concern, South African doctors report symptoms are typically milder than with the Delta variant although the indications of increased transmissability and fears it could evade vaccines have prompted some tightening of rules by governments on travel and, domestically in England, on mask wearing in public places.

After Friday’s bloodbath, when the FTSE100 shed around 3 per cent of its value, this morning saw rebound of sorts with the blue chip index adding 1 per cent in early trading and the FTSE250 up by more than 1.5 per cent with travel stocks in the vanguard. But already by mid morning some of the momentum was waning with the FTSE100 paring gains but still up by around 0.6 per cent.

Amidst the travel stock gainers, International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) was up 4.5 per cent, easyJet (EZJ) by 4 per cent and Ryanair (RYA) 2 per cent to the good. Domestic hospitality stocks also rose with Restaurant Group (RTN) up 4.6 per cent and Mitchells & Butlers (MAB) 2 per cent higher. Takeover speculation also boosted BT Group (BT.A) with rumours swirling that India’s Reliance Industries is running the slide rule over the company, speculators helped push its shares 4.9 per cent higher.

Restrictions return

The coming couple of weeks are likely to be uncertain on markets as scientists and governments try to get to grips with the potential threat from Omicron. Tightened restrictions in the UK are currently slated to last at least three weeks but could be expanded further from transport and retail with hospitality bosses likely to be nervously watching for any indications of a return to restrictions in the run up to the all important Christmas period. The sense of unease is illustrated by the rise in the Vix reading of volatility to levels last seen in the opening quarter of this year.

Away from equities, the price of oil recovered in morning trading, rising around 5 per cent, after a sharp knee jerk sell off on Friday saw the biggest one day drop since early 2020.