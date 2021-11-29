/
funds & inv trusts

Which investment trusts justify a premium?

Certain metrics can help to determine if an investment trust is expensive
November 29, 2021
  • Many alternative asset investment trusts trade on big premiums to NAV so it's important to carefully scrutinise them
  • Certain metrics can help to determine which valuations really are frothy

It might work well to sell beer, but 'reassuringly expensive' is not a phrase that works for many investors. Concerns about lofty valuations are common in hotter parts of the market and they apply as much to investment trusts as to shares in individual companies. Accessing popular alternative assets such as infrastructure often means buying into a trust at a hefty share price premium to net asset value (NAV).

For example, infrastructure stalwart BBGI Global Infrastructure (BBGI) recently commanded a premium of nearly 27 per cent to the value of its underlying assets. And recently launched Seraphim Space Investment Trust (SSIT) has already moved to a 20 per cent premium.

