GBG gambles on major US presence

Sell-off hits all cyber security companies GB looks to the US for strategic growth

Technology companies associated in a discernible way with cyber and identity security have caught the headlines in recent months. GB Group (GBG) specialises in providing software for the online identity checking services used by fintechs and banks. The half-year results came in flat, but the company, which has been highly acquisitive, added another company to its stable in the post-period acquisition of Acuant for $736m (£547m).