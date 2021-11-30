/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
opinion
November 30, 2021

Investment trust winners, one year on

Dave Baxter
Author Image
Author Image
Dave Baxter

With a fresh coronavirus variant among us, the dreaded idea of another UK lockdown has been doing the rounds. Already reality in some countries, it's a prospect that could have important consequences for your investment returns and  Christmas.

As such, I enjoyed a recent Ideas Farm article in which Algy Hall discussed the “broken promises” of lockdown. As Algy notes, shares once riding high on their status as lockdown “winners”, from Zoom Video Communications (US:ZM) to Peloton (US:PTON), are well off their previous highs.

But what of former leaders in the fund space? If funds are mainly much less volatile than individual companies, we did see certain investment trust shares rocket ahead in 2020, prompting us to ask whether the time had come to take profits. Roughly a year on, we’re seeing some pretty mixed outcomes.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data