Investment trust winners, one year on

With a fresh coronavirus variant among us, the dreaded idea of another UK lockdown has been doing the rounds. Already reality in some countries, it's a prospect that could have important consequences for your investment returns and Christmas.

As such, I enjoyed a recent Ideas Farm article in which Algy Hall discussed the “broken promises” of lockdown. As Algy notes, shares once riding high on their status as lockdown “winners”, from Zoom Video Communications (US:ZM) to Peloton (US:PTON), are well off their previous highs.

But what of former leaders in the fund space? If funds are mainly much less volatile than individual companies, we did see certain investment trust shares rocket ahead in 2020, prompting us to ask whether the time had come to take profits. Roughly a year on, we’re seeing some pretty mixed outcomes.