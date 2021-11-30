Manufacturers struggle to keep pace with record orders

Order books hit a 44-year high in November

But supply chain issues and labour shortages mean investors won't see this flow through to bottom lines

Record demand is not turning into record profits for the UK's major industrial players because they just can't get the supplies or staff to keep up.

The Confederation of British Industry’s latest Monthly Industrial Trends Survey found that order books in November grew to their strongest level since records began in 1977. The UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index flash data for November also indicated strong growth. The single-figure measurement of the sector’s health grew to 58.2 in November, from 57.8 in October. A score above 50 indicates expansion, while one below 50 denotes contraction.