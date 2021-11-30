New pension scam rules prompt transfer delay concerns

New pension transfer rules could limit the level of fraudulent behaviour

While the news is positive, concerns remain about the prospect of further transfer delays

Specialists have welcomed new regulations designed to prevent pension transfer scams, but warn that they could exacerbate the issue of transfer delays if new powers are not used proportionately.

More than £30m of losses to pension scammers were reported to Action Fraud between 2017 and August 2020, with some arguing that even this figure is an underestimate. Scams tend to be underreported for various reasons, including a sense of embarrassment on the part of the victim.