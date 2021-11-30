/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
funds & inv trusts

New pension scam rules prompt transfer delay concerns

New measures could help limit scam activity through a traffic light system but come with a sting in the tail
New pension scam rules prompt transfer delay concerns
November 30, 2021
  • New pension transfer rules could limit the level of fraudulent behaviour
  • While the news is positive, concerns remain about the prospect of further transfer delays

Specialists have welcomed new regulations designed to prevent pension transfer scams, but warn that they could exacerbate the issue of transfer delays if new powers are not used proportionately. 

More than £30m of losses to pension scammers were reported to Action Fraud between 2017 and August 2020, with some arguing that even this figure is an underestimate. Scams tend to be underreported for various reasons, including a sense of embarrassment on the part of the victim.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data