Turbulent times for easyJet

Company faces uncertainty over Omicron variant But management reports "good" levels of new bookings

It has been a miserable 18 months for airlines. easyJet (EZJ) is no exception, reporting a loss before tax of £1.14bn for the year. Meanwhile, hopes of a post-pandemic bounce-back have yet to materialise, as the company encounters yet another hurdle: the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Passenger numbers have fallen by almost 60 per cent, and capacity has decreased to 28.2m seats from 55.1m in 2020, when global lockdowns were first imposed. To make matters worse, Omicron is now threatening "softening" demand in the first quarter of 2022 as the possibility of new travel restrictions looms.