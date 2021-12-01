Bearbull Income Fund: The great dividend re-set

There are two really good things about using natural gas as an energy source. First, it has a higher energy content than its fossil-fuel alternatives – maybe 25 per cent more than oil and twice as much as coal. Second, and perhaps more important, it emits less CO2 for every unit of energy produced – about a quarter less than oil, but almost 50 per cent less than coal.

So natural gas is the fuel of the future, right? Obviously not. But it may be the fuel of the energy transition and especially in the US, which uses coal for about 40 per cent of its electricity generation. That’s still much more than the share generated from gas-fired plants. But gas’s share – currently 28 per cent – is rising and should continue to do so.

In which case – and this is where self-interest comes in – holding shares in Williams Companies (US:WMB) has to be sensible. Tulsa-based Williams runs a big chunk of the US’s gas pipelines – about 20,000 miles-worth, which shift about a third of the nation’s gas supplies. Chiefly, this includes its Transco pipeline, 10,000 miles of pipes that take gas from the Gulf of Mexico to upstate New York.