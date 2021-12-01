Brickability looks to build on Taylor Maxwell deal

Full-year revenue set to more than double

Share price has risen 70 per cent since January

It’s been a busy six months for Brickability (BRCK).

The acquisitive brick and building products distributor has done its biggest deal to date, buying timber cladding specialist Taylor Maxwell in a deal worth up to £63m. It funded this through a £55m share sale in June, which means that despite concluding a dozen deals since coming to market in 2019 it still had net cash (excluding leases) of £2.8m at the end of September.