/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Brickability looks to build on Taylor Maxwell deal

Chief executive argues acquisition provides cross-selling opportunities
December 1, 2021
  • Full-year revenue set to more than double
  • Share price has risen 70 per cent since January

It’s been a busy six months for Brickability (BRCK).

The acquisitive brick and building products distributor has done its biggest deal to date, buying timber cladding specialist Taylor Maxwell in a deal worth up to £63m. It funded this through a £55m share sale in June, which means that despite concluding a dozen deals since coming to market in 2019 it still had net cash (excluding leases) of £2.8m at the end of September.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data