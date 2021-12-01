/
VP profits from housing and HS2

Water and rail markets were quieter but both are expected to pick up in second half
December 1, 2021
  • Spending on fleet more than doubled in first half
  • Full-year investment being raised to £55m to ensure availability

The turnaround in VP's (VP) fortunes through to its September half-year has been driven by the three Hs – housebuilders, home improvements and HS2 – the high-speed rail network under construction between the West Midlands and Manchester.

The plant hire company moved into the black on the back of a 24 per cent increase in sales, which chief executive Neil Stothard said was all the more encouraging given that business in two of its key markets – water and rail – had been slower.

