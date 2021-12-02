/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
funds & inv trusts

Shares I love: Renova

Renova is well positioned to benefit from Japan's plan to reduce emmissions
Shares I love: Renova
December 2, 2021
  • Renova develops and operates solar, biomass, onshore and offshore wind power plants
  • It should benefit from Japan's aim to cut its emissions

Eiji Saito, co-manager of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income (JSGI), explains why he invests in renewable energy company Renova (JAP:9519).

"Japan is home to a vibrant, yet under-researched stock market where the emergence of a dynamic new generation of companies is creating compelling investment opportunities. Of the over 2,000 companies in the Topix index, well over 50 per cent are covered by no more than one sell-side analyst which can lead to pricing inefficiencies. This makes Japan an attractive market for active, bottom-up investors on the ground in Tokyo.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data