Shares I love: Renova

Renova develops and operates solar, biomass, onshore and offshore wind power plants It should benefit from Japan's aim to cut its emissions

Eiji Saito, co-manager of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income (JSGI), explains why he invests in renewable energy company Renova (JAP:9519).

"Japan is home to a vibrant, yet under-researched stock market where the emergence of a dynamic new generation of companies is creating compelling investment opportunities. Of the over 2,000 companies in the Topix index, well over 50 per cent are covered by no more than one sell-side analyst which can lead to pricing inefficiencies. This makes Japan an attractive market for active, bottom-up investors on the ground in Tokyo.