Today's Markets: European stocks lower after Wall Street falls on first omicron case in the US

News flow sensitive: It was a strong day for European equity markets on Wednesday – the FTSE 100 rose almost 1.6 per cent for its best day in four months, while the DAX rallied 2.5 per cent, its strongest session in eight months. Bourses across the continent rallied firmly as markets paid back much of the faster-taper/stickier-inflation narrative from Tuesday: getting a grip on inflation is no bad thing. Also, the market seemed to be buying more into the idea that we shouldn’t panic over omicron.

Or is it? European markets declined around 1 per cent in early trade Thursday, taking their cue from a soft session on Wall Street. US markets tried to bounce, rising firmly at the open, but ended sharply lower as California confirmed the first omicron case in the US. Panic? Not quite but certainly concern and uncertainty produced a pretty wild session of swings. The S&P 500 traded through its 50-day moving average where there is supposed to be lots of support around 4,530, closing at 4,513, having traded as high as 4,652. Quite how the market would move so swiftly when it’s a certainty that omicron is everywhere is unclear, but shows the acute sensitivity equity markets have to the Covid news flow – more like 2020 than 2021 in some ways.

Or is it? Australia’s health chief is the latest to say there is no evidence omicron is any deadlier. “Of the over 300 cases that have now been diagnosed in many countries, they have all been very mild or in fact had no symptoms at all,” the chief medical officer, Paul Kelly, said. Hardly a reason to panic – but markets are responding not to the virus itself but the response of governments and of change in people’s behaviour. Monetary policy is heading in the opposite direction to accommodate, ammo well and truly spent, and the fiscal response is not as straightforward as it was in 2020. Just as well it’s not going to have the same economic impact as before... fingers crossed. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) shares inched up as it said its Covid antibody treatment is still effective against the new variant. Meanwhile against all this we have talk of Russian troop build-ups near its Ukraine border and Nato suggesting we should prepare for the worst.