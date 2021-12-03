Coping with uncertainty

How should policy makers (which of course includes investors) respond to uncertainty? I ask because there seems to be a paradox here.

On the one hand, uncertainty is a reason for the Bank of England to do nothing. Holger Schmieding at Berenberg Bank says the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus “may strengthen the case for caution” in raising rates. This reflects something proposed by Yale University’s William Brainard in 1967 – that, faced with uncertainty, policy-makers should err on the side of doing nothing. Alan Blinder, a former vice-chairman of the Fed, has said that this idea “was never far from my mind” while he was setting interest rates.

For company bosses too, uncertainty is a reason to do less. Stanford University’s Nick Bloom has shown that it tends to reduce business investment.