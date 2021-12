Electronics, energy and automotive business lines all pick up

Medical parts business grows 3 per cent on stronger second half

The 12 months to September brought an improvement of sorts for the prospects of plastics maker Victrex (VCT).

The Thornton Cleveleys-based group grew the volume of products sold by 25 per cent as business picked up in end markets such as electronics, energy and automotive when compared with a heavily pandemic-disrupted FY2020.