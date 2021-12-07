Iomart rethinks its cloud strategy

Revenue hit by customer churn

Cash generation remains strong

Hybrid clouds, secure connectivity and technology-agnostic solutions don’t sound straightforward. However, Iomart (IOM) intends to make them so. The cloud computing group’s new “welcome to straightforward” strapline is designed to attract the many small and medium-sized businesses for whom these phrases are meaningless. However, the group has encountered some obstacles en route, causing revenue and profits to fall in the first half of its 2022 financial year.

Iomart’s revenue has dropped by 8 per cent year on year and adjusted profit before tax is down 7 per cent. This is partly due to lower non-recurring equipment and consultancy sales, which management said are "lumpier" than the group’s recurring revenue. More worryingly, Iomart also reported lower customer renewals and its cloud managed services division saw revenue fall by over £1m, to £28m.