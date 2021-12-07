Today's Markets: Stock markets rebound as Omicron risks fade for now

FTSE 100 recovers to cross 7,300

S&P 500 among Wall Street climbers

SEC investigate Tesla, DWAC and Lucid

Markets

Strong gains for European markets this morning mirror a very positive session on Wall Street and a positive handover from Asia. Risk appetite is improving as evidence incrementally supports the case that the Omicron variant will be less damaging to the economy than was supposed at the end of November. Traders and investors start to get twitchy about missing out a Santa rally around this time of year, but bad Omicron news could emerge in the meantime. However I would stick by my original commentary that this was likely to be overblown and provide some useful resetting of expectations for the market to rally.