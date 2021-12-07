/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Today's Markets: Stock markets rebound as Omicron risks fade for now

The FTSE 100 recovers above 7,300 as Omicron risks fade, with Wall Street also up across the board
Today's Markets: Stock markets rebound as Omicron risks fade for now
December 7, 2021
  • FTSE 100 recovers to cross 7,300
  • S&P 500 among Wall Street climbers
  • SEC investigate Tesla, DWAC and Lucid

Markets

Strong gains for European markets this morning mirror a very positive session on Wall Street and a positive handover from Asia. Risk appetite is improving as evidence incrementally supports the case that the Omicron variant will be less damaging to the economy than was supposed at the end of November. Traders and investors start to get twitchy about missing out a Santa rally around this time of year, but bad Omicron news could emerge in the meantime. However I would stick by my original commentary that this was likely to be overblown and provide some useful resetting of expectations for the market to rally.

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data