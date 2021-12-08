/
Berkeley Group raises guidance

Bullish management commentary suggests momentum is back with the prime London housebuilder
December 8, 2021
  • Sales prices currently running above business plan
  • Pre-tax profit forecast lifted 5 per cent

If, like this correspondent, you live in London and spend an unusual amount of time browsing the websites of listed housebuilders, Google will decide you are on the hunt for a newbuild flat in the capital. Via banner ads, the algorithm then spits out a parade of swanky, if tastefully snapped developments.

Berkeley Homes (BKG), one of the few housebuilders with its colours still nailed to the city’s mast, often features. Investors weighing its prospects would be well advised to scan these listing pages.

