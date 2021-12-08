Passengers re-board Stagecoach

Commercial sales edge closer to 2019 levels

Franchise plans could damage group's regional business model

Covid-19 blew a hole in Stagecoach’s (SGC) profits. But over the past six months the transport group has seen revenue grow by 27 per cent, while total operating profit has almost doubled to £45.2m. This is largely due to a rise in passenger numbers, driven by the return of schools and universities. Passenger journeys have now reached 70 per cent of 2019 levels, while commercial sales are over 80 per cent.

A full bounce back is unlikely to arrive soon, however. Management anticipates it will take “some time” for demand for its regional bus services to return to pre-pandemic levels, even if its London bus service is enjoying revenue growth and stable profits. Storm Arwen and changing virus guidance has also hit recent demand.