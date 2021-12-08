Solidity or speculation, it’s your choice

Solid-state batteries are made using a technology that promises massive improvements in lithium-ion battery efficiency and capacity, so a breakthrough could see ranges in electric vehicles (EVs) extended well beyond the few hundred miles that the most advanced models can currently achieve.

Solid state Li-on batteries that could power an EV are not yet at the commercial stage, although they have been used on a smaller scale in pacemakers and other medical devices for decades.

But those kind of investments are plentiful at the moment. London has seen a few pre-commercial battery technology listings recently, each with a broadly similar story: our technology could change the world. Superdielectrics (SD), which announced plans to list last month, has developed a new polymer used for electrolysis, while Gelion Technologies (GELN) has a new type of stationary battery (zinc bromide), which it says can also improve the performance of existing lithium-ion technology.