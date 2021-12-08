Today's Markets: Mixed open for European equities after strong Wall Street rally

FTSE 100 with mild gains again

S&P 500 1 per cent off all-time high

ARKK and Tesla rally

Markets

I paraphrase a line from the excellent cartoonist Bob Moran to note there are people out there who are now absolutely certain that the government has been relentlessly lying to them for 20 months, and yet still do exactly as they are bid. There is a ‘market’ theme to this: the seriousness of Omicron does not necessarily correspond to the responses of both government and the public to the perceived risk. New variants, whatever form they take, means the velocity of people will remain impaired, which has long-term consequences for the economy and, therefore, stocks. Hoping for the best but preparing for the worst will see consumers modify their behaviour and businesses adjust their operations even without mandated restrictions, she writes. Governments will continue to dangle various threats in front of their populaces to keep them in line. Europe has already entered a ‘papers please’ world; let’s pray that during the season of goodwill to all (yes, even the unvaccinated!), we can find a way to simply exist without fear of or from our neighbours.

It’s been a cautious start to trade in Europe this morning after a solid rally in the previous session has led markets to pause for breath. After 1.5 per cent gain for the FTSE 100 and a 2.8 per cent gain for the DAX, it’s hardly surprising we are seeing a bit of restraint in early trade – London and Paris were mildly higher, Frankfurt mildly lower. Into the first half hour of trade though the wheels were starting to turn a little more in the right direction with the DAX going green and the FTSE advancing 0.5 per cent to within a few points of its post-pandemic high at 7,400 where there is a fair bit of resistance.

US markets rose for the best day since March and the best two-day gain for the S&P 500 since May – the market apparently happy to discount any Omicron fears. Tech stocks led the way, with a 3 per cent gain for the Nasdaq, and a 2 per cent rally for the S&P 500 to leave it within 1 per cent of its all-time high. Momentum was bid after being oversold – ARRK enjoying a 5 per cent rally, whilst Tesla (TSLA) added 4 per cent.

Too optimistic? Stock markets seem to have decided that Omicron won’t be that bad for the global economy. A negative headline can change the mood quickly. Pfizer suggests Omicron reduces antibody protection for people who have received its vaccine. Real world South African data indicates it’s a lot less severe. On the whole, rotation magic can keep the wheels turning in the right direction and dip buyers are still aplenty. Covid has not stopped the market from reaching all-time highs – be that US, European or Global shares. The FTSE 100 remains the laggard here due to its prehistoric makeup, but that can change next year as we look for banks and energy to do well.

After the Reserve Bank of Australia shifted its forward guidance to open the door to an earlier rate hike, it’s the turn of the Bank of Canada. A very positive jobs report last week and signs of strong growth and rising inflation suggest the central bank will not veer from its slightly more hawkish messaging. Today is the moment to set its stall out for a rate hike early next year. Also on tap today are the JOLTS job openings in the US, crude oil inventories and a US 10-year bond auction. API figures showed a draw of 3m barrels last week, with the market consensus for today’s EIA data for a draw of 1.5m barrels.

Companies Tough times for East African gold miners Earlier this week, Shanta Gold (SHG) shares plunged when it said it would miss its guided production at this late stage of the year because of processing issues, and now Centamin (CEY) has published a resource update that indicates its long-term production will be around 460,000 ounces a year, near the bottom end of its initial forecasts. It wasn’t all bad news for Centamin - the company released its largest reserve increase in a decade, of over 1m ounces. “Our improved geological model underpins our new robust 12-plus year mine schedule and from this we have identified a clear roadmap to consistently producing greater than 500,000 ounces per annum from the Sukari gold mine over the next decade,” said chief executive Martin Horgan. The next stop on this roadmap, however, is higher costs: fuel prices have pushed the 2022 all-in sustaining cost 27 per cent above Peel Hunt’s previous forecast, to $1,275-$1,425 an ounce. Liberum analyst Yuen Low said the plan indicated a life-of-mine average production of 460,000 ounces a year. He also highlighted the “inflationary headwinds” raising costs and the necessity of the company to find “sizeable satellite orebodies” that could replicate the size of the Sukari orebody to keep the operation going in the long term. AH Cavill effect doesn’t help Games Workshop Even Superman couldn’t spark a lift in Games Workshop’s (GAW) shares this morning. The actor Henry Cavill told a talk show earlier this week he was a big fan of the fantasy games outfit’s Warhammer tabletop ‘wargame’. His confirmation of his fandom - against the traditional nerd jokes - came just before another weak trading update, however, which drove the company’s shares down over 6 per cent. The company said its 2022 operating profit would be around £15m below last year, while sales and pretax profit will be around the same as last year. The company said “foreign exchange movements, increased carriage costs and the costs of paying more to our great staff” would hit profits. One positive was licensing income doubling to £19m. AH Taylor Wimpey chief to leave After a recent lull in changes at the top of the UK’s largest listed companies, Taylor Wimpey (TW) chief executive Pete Redfern has handed in his notice after more than 14 years in post. In recent years, this stint has coincided with a period of strong UK house price growth and state support via the Help to Buy schemes. Despite this, Redfern leaves with Taylor Wimpey shares only just in the green on a total return basis, after the global financial crisis resulted in the near wipe-out in Taylor Wimpey’s equity value in the first two years of his tenure. Redfern will depart once a replacement has been found “and a full handover has taken place”. After initially dropping in early trading, shares in the group climbed 1 per cent after fellow FTSE 100 housebuilder Berkeley used its half-year results to raise full-year forecasts. AN

Neil Wilson is the chief market analyst at markets.com