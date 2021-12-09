ADP injects life into human resources

Group pays one out of six workers in the US

Revenues rise despite unemployment fears

​​​​​​No one pays much attention to HR systems until they go wrong. Tax codes, timesheets and retirement plans are about as exciting as Christmas 2020 proved to be, and are tempting to ignore.

Automatic Data Processing (US:ADP) allows workers to do just that, by providing employers with slick HR solutions. The American behemoth, which started above an ice cream shop in 1949, now serves 920,000 clients worldwide and manages 38m people's paychecks. It also serves (and pays) its shareholders, offering rich returns and reliable growth prospects.