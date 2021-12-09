Coca-Cola still has a winning recipe

Global brand equity is key asset

Strategic overhaul spurs growth forecasts

If you ever doubt the importance of branding to consumer stocks, just think of Coca-Cola (US:KO). Indeed, with Christmas approaching, you'll be hard pushed to find a better example of a company’s marketing success than the association of Santa Claus with Coca-Cola red.

The soft drinks manufacturer enjoys some of the strongest brand equity of any stock. Its portfolio includes Fanta, Sprite and Diet Coke alongside its biggest-selling classic Coke beverage. Out of a mixture of design and necessity, the company has also branched out over the years – to give an inexhaustive list – into coffee, smoothies, and water via brands such as Costa Coffee, Innocent Smoothies, and Dasani.