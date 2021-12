Margins improve, as company gets paid faster and cuts costs

Net debt grows as Covid-19-deferred VAT payments come back

Legal business DWF (DWF) is in the midst of streamlining its business. Restructuring of offices in Australia and closures in Belgium and Singapore, coupled with “strict control” of overhead expenditures, has contributed to a 1.7 percentage point improvement in the gross margin. However, this is yet to filter through into its cash flow.