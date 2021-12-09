Homeserve’s American dream

Shares in HomeServe (HSV) have struggled for much of this year. The emergency home repair specialist’s UK division has seen customer numbers shrink and income per customer fall. Meanwhile, debt levels are rising and a forward rating of over 17 times adjusted consensus earnings doesn’t yell value.

However, at the end of November, HomeServe chairman Tommy Breen bought 50,000 shares, costing him £455,000. Breen also forked out £466,500 on 50,000 shares in May, a few months after joining HomeServe.

His confidence may be linked to HomeServe’s US ambitions. While UK growth has stalled, the group says the US market is relatively untapped and that US consumers tend to be more insurance-minded than their UK counterparts. In the six months to 30 September, the group’s North American customer base increased by 8 per cent to 4.8m (compared with the UK’s 1.5m). US retention rates and income per customer are also on the rise.