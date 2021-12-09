Lendinvest delivers maiden gains

Buy-to-let fuels growth

Lendinvest waits on market consolidation

Maiden half-year results showed some promise for specialist asset manager Lendinvest (LINV) as the booming market fuelled unprecedented demand from investors wanting a piece of the action in buy-to-let (BTL) investment. Lendinvest, which raised £40m from its listing on Aim in July, takes in mandates from large institutions and funnels the money through a network of specialist mortgage brokers who have access to the company’s investment platform. Lendinvest takes a matchmaker fee for the work, alongside charging traditional asset management-style fees for its investment services, as well as channelling loans.